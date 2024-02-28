Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) VP Kristie Burns Sells 2,249 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMDGet Free Report) VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $33,285.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kristie Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 26th, Kristie Burns sold 2,015 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $32,038.50.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMDGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,062 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 29,425 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 347.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 204,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

