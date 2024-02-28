Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) VP Kristie Burns Sells 2,249 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $33,285.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Kristie Burns also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 26th, Kristie Burns sold 2,015 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $32,038.50.
Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ TCMD opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,062 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 29,425 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 347.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 204,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
