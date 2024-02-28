Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.43

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.43 and traded as low as $3.22. Taitron Components shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 4,769 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TAIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Taitron Components in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taitron Components by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Taitron Components by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Featured Articles

