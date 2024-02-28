Tara J. Hemmer Sells 1,782 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Waste Management stock opened at $207.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $209.22. The company has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

