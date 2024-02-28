TD Securities Lowers Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to $13.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

NYSE:EGO opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $13.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 448,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 193,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,965,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after acquiring an additional 165,700 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 29,438,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,297,000 after acquiring an additional 501,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 361.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 346,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 271,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

