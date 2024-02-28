TDCX (TDCX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect TDCX to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE TDCX opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TDCX has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in TDCX in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in TDCX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in TDCX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TDCX from $13.80 to $12.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC downgraded TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

