TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.67.

TEL opened at $143.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average of $131.63. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

