TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.74.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Price Performance

TechnipFMC stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.97 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inceptionr LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.