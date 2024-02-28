Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of TNK opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.24.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,308,000 after purchasing an additional 62,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 437,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,325,000 after acquiring an additional 140,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after acquiring an additional 113,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,136,000 after purchasing an additional 141,534 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.