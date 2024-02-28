Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Stock Position Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.