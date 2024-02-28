Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz Sells 2,382 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $113,549.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,732.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
TENB opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
