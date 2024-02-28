Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz Sells 2,382 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $113,549.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,732.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TENB opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TENB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

