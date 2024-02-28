Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Holdings Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,082 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after purchasing an additional 65,107 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 349.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 37,649 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45,611 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 262.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,344,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance
Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $10.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.
