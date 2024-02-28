Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,082 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TME. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,425,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,204,000 after purchasing an additional 432,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,534,000 after buying an additional 1,668,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after acquiring an additional 327,765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,608,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,609,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,061,000 after buying an additional 212,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TME. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

