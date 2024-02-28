TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard Sells 20,000 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.67, for a total value of C$4,033,480.00.

TFI International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TFII opened at C$201.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$137.36 and a 12 month high of C$204.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$183.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$172.49.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$183.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$181.00.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

