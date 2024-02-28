TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard Sells 20,000 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.67, for a total value of C$4,033,480.00.
TFI International Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of TFII opened at C$201.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$137.36 and a 12 month high of C$204.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$183.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$172.49.
TFI International Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.56%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
