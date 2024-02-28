The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,245.00

Shares of The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,245 ($15.79) and last traded at GBX 1,233.58 ($15.65), with a volume of 6968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,232.50 ($15.63).

The Brunner Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £528.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,744.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,184.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,103.90.

The Brunner Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from The Brunner Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,111.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider James Sharp purchased 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,144 ($14.51) per share, with a total value of £56,181.84 ($71,260.58). Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

