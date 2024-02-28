The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.75

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and traded as high as $9.82. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 21,297 shares.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.3651 per share. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
