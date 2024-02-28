The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.75

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and traded as high as $9.82. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 21,297 shares.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.3651 per share. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 111,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 728.7% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 272,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 239,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

