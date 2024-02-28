The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani Sells 6,319 Shares

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total transaction of $2,181,571.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,270,962.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00.

On Monday, February 12th, David Cordani sold 2,073 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.81, for a total transaction of $698,207.13.

On Friday, February 9th, David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30.

NYSE:CI opened at $340.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $347.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.93.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

