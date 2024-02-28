The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,829,000 after buying an additional 1,594,945 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,423.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,580,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,985,000 after buying an additional 1,477,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,630 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IPG

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.