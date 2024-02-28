The St. Joe Company (JOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

St. Joe has increased its dividend payment by an average of 84.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

St. Joe Stock Down 0.7 %

JOE opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $175,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,387,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,378,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,500 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,390,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,830,605.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $175,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,387,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,378,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in St. Joe by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in St. Joe by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

