Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 5,832,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,105,677,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,963.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,204,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after buying an additional 2,097,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total transaction of $3,054,289.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,608 shares in the company, valued at $24,011,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,277 shares of company stock valued at $16,886,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $566.17 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $593.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

