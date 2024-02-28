Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDW. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tidewater by 1,294.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,682,000 after buying an additional 988,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 401,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tidewater by 867.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after buying an additional 272,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 16.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,389,000 after acquiring an additional 263,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,322,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDW stock opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.18. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $77.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDW. Johnson Rice started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

