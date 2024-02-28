Todd P. Kelsey Sells 2,500 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $236,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,838,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Plexus Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PLXS opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.58. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $83.84 and a twelve month high of $114.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $982.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

