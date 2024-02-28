TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Michael Lisman Sells 8,000 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total transaction of $9,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Lisman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

On Monday, February 26th, Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.01, for a total value of $9,560,080.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Michael Lisman sold 12,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.51, for a total transaction of $11,970,120.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,174.22 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $686.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,207.58. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,073.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $958.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TransDigm Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.