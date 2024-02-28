TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.75.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TransMedics Group stock opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.93. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,690.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $309,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,882. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,690.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,538,240. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

