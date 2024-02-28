Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,154 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 18,433 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Transocean by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Transocean by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Transocean Trading Up 1.7 %

RIG opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.