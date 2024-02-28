Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Trex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average is $72.26.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth $113,613,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Trex by 516.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,600,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,419 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Trex by 2,324.6% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 19.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after acquiring an additional 776,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

