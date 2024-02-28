Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 65.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Insider Activity

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,799,973.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,799,973.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,499 shares of company stock worth $777,470. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Down 0.0 %

TRMB stock opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.