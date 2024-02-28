Tsafi Goldman Sells 6,118 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $33,343.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 858,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,909.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tsafi Goldman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $333,749.52.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 20.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,500,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 253,833 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at $1,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,024,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after buying an additional 253,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 119.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,648,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after buying an additional 1,443,155 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

