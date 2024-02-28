Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Northland Securities lowered Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.89.

Get Twilio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Twilio Stock Down 0.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

TWLO stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average is $64.15. Twilio has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,874 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Twilio by 68.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.