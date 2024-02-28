Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Insider John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $2,853,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TYL opened at $436.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $426.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.06 and a 1-year high of $454.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,658,000 after purchasing an additional 55,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,968,000 after acquiring an additional 46,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.86.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

