UBS Group AG Acquires 111,130 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,130 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Neogen worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Neogen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Neogen by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Neogen by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Neogen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Neogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 287.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

