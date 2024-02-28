UBS Group AG Acquires 5,309 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.70% of Medifast worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medifast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Medifast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MED. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Medifast from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of MED stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.42. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $114.65. The company has a market capitalization of $455.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $191.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

