UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 340.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Mattel worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Mattel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 7.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Mattel’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.