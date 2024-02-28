UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 436.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,304 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.69% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 2,867.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 523,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 505,729 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 201.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 100,754 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 208.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 142,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 529.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 84,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 463.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF stock opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.56.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

