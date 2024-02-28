UBS Group AG Buys 66,902 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 182.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,902 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Commercial Metals worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,856,268.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

Commercial Metals stock opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.43. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

