UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,085 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.94% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 144,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,444,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VINP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance

Shares of VINP opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $600.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Vinci Partners Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Vinci Partners Investments Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

