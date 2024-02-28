UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,014 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $90,026,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after buying an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $38,875,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $27,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

