UBS Group AG Decreases Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 313,728 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4,592.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 200,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 195,863 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 150,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of HYT stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

