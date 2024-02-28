UBS Group AG Has $5.25 Million Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of RLI worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in RLI by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

NYSE:RLI opened at $147.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.94. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 16.31%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

