UBS Group AG Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 79.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,741,000 after buying an additional 1,313,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after buying an additional 646,184 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after buying an additional 107,023 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 86.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after buying an additional 278,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 26.4% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 523,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after buying an additional 109,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

KB Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

KB stock opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99.

KB Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.