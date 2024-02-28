UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,251 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.86% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 66,615 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter worth $1,357,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 19,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 99.5% in the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 5,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter worth $2,247,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

EWH stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $21.20.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

