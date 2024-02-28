UBS Group AG Reduces Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,217 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.23% of EVERTEC worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 10.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 54.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 319,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

About EVERTEC

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.