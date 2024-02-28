UBS Group AG Sells 10,333 Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.96% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 505.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.55. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

