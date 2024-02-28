UBS Group AG Sells 43,790 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,790 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $15.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.