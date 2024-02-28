UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly Sells 27,090 Shares

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 27,090 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.48, for a total value of $5,674,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, December 14th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22.

On Wednesday, November 29th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $173.00.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT opened at $205.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $103.64 and a one year high of $220.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.89 and a 200 day moving average of $166.94.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.41. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 131.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,274,000 after purchasing an additional 606,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 94.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 313,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 42.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after purchasing an additional 87,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UFPT

About UFP Technologies

(Get Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.