Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $107.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The business had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.16) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,588,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

