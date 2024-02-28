United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,092 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 19.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.23.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 27.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.