Unity Software (NYSE:U) Issues Earnings Results

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89), Briefing.com reports. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Unity Software Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Unity Software from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $25,000.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,985 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $25,000.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 6,417 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $209,001.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 448,617 shares in the company, valued at $14,611,455.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,026 shares of company stock worth $14,399,798 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 373.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 63.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.