Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.10

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday. The stock traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday.

Universal Insurance Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $598.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,251,919 shares in the company, valued at $20,781,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 250.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 339,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 242,895 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 199.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 72,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 48,546 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 189.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 50,014 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth about $254,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

