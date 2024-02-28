Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Universal Logistics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Universal Logistics has a payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Universal Logistics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $896.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ULH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,121,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 204,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 79,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 191,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

