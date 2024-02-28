VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 653.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

